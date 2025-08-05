At key NDA meet, PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Armed Forces applauded on the success of Op Sindoor, Mahadev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party on 5 August for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor. The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting at the Parliament Library Building. The NDA members passed a resolution praising the success of two major anti-terror operations, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also felicitated for his leadership during the operations.

PM Narendra Modi's "exceptional leadership" NDA leaders hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "exceptional leadership", saying his unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians.

The resolution noted recent global developments that show support for India's stand against terrorism. It highlighted that the United States has officially declared the Resistance Front (TRF), which was behind the Pahalgam attack, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

It also noted that the BRICS Joint Declaration condemning the Pahalgam attack, avowing to "ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism", reflect a win for India's diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India's rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

After Operation Sindoor, the PM Narendra Modi ensured that 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe, the resolution said.

The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together.

The resolution also praised the courage of Indian security forces during the operations, calling their bravery a true example of dedication to the nation. Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

At the meeting, condolences were offered to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Newly elected Members of Parliament were introduced to the Prime Minister during the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were among key NDA leaders from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who attended the meeting.

The meeting took place amid an ongoing deadlock in Parliament, where the Opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and calling for its cancellation. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned today after protests by Opposition seeking a debate on SIR.