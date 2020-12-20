Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, the BJP said. The party will hold “kisan samvad" at over 2,500 places in Uttar Pradesh.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and party leader Radha Mohan Singh held a virtual meeting in this regard with party office-bearers from parts of the state.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Friday tried to clear the air on the farm laws that have been facing stiff opposition from farmers who are protesting near the borders of Delhi.

"Farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-22 years, Central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," said Modi while virtually addressing Madhya Pradesh's farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen.

Farmers protest enter day 25 today

The protest by the farmers in and around the national capital against the three new farm laws entered 25th day on Saturday.

Several meetings have been held between cabinet ministers and farmers' union leaders over the farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

What are the farmers demanding?

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for three weeks to demand a repeal of three recent farm laws. They worry that these laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system and leave them at the "mercy of big corporates", apprehensions the government has been insisting are misplaced

