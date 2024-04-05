Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP minister Atishi gets Election Commission notice over her ‘join BJP or face jail’ charge
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP minister Atishi has received a notice from the Election Commission over her ‘join BJP’ claim.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 5 sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi minister Atishi over her claims about being asked to “join BJP or face jail." Atishi has been asked to issue a response to the ECI notice by 5 p.m. on April 6.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message