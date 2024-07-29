Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’

Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Delhi Chief Secretary regarding the Old Rajinder Nagar incident

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’
Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’(Hindustan Times)

Senior AAP leader Atishi gave the Delhi Chief Secretary a 10 pm deadline on Monday to submit a report on the recent coaching centre deaths

“I am yet to receive any official report or information from the Chief Secretary on the incident. This raises very serious questions. Either the officers of GNCTD are not serious about enquiring into this tragedy, or they are trying to protect someone. The Chief Secretary is again directed to submit the magisterial enquiry report on the incident by 10pm today,” she wrote.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 08:03 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsAtishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue