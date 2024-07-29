Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’

Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’

Livemint

Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Delhi Chief Secretary regarding the Old Rajinder Nagar incident

Atishi gives 10pm deadline to Delhi Chief Secretary to submit report on coaching centre deaths, ‘raises very serious…’

Senior AAP leader Atishi gave the Delhi Chief Secretary a 10 pm deadline on Monday to submit a report on the recent coaching centre deaths

“I am yet to receive any official report or information from the Chief Secretary on the incident. This raises very serious questions. Either the officers of GNCTD are not serious about enquiring into this tragedy, or they are trying to protect someone. The Chief Secretary is again directed to submit the magisterial enquiry report on the incident by 10pm today," she wrote.

