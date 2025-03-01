Atishi is Surpanakha: BJP MLA targets AAP leader with Ramayana’s reference, ‘Arvind, Manish’s political careers…’

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gajendra Yadav invoked Ramayana’s references to attack Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and leaders Atishi and Manish Sisodia. Yadav compared Atishi with ‘Surpanakha’ who survived, but her brothers Ravan and Kumbharkarna were slain in Ramayana.

“In Ramayana, Ravan and Kumbhakarna were slain, but Surpanakha survived. Similarly, in the Delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s political careers ended, but Atishi won. She is like Surpanakha,” India Today quoted Yadav on Friday.

Gajendra Yadav claimed that the recently held Delhi Assembly Elections mark the end of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s political career. He compared Atishi with “Surpnakha”. The former Delhi CM is among the few AAP leaders who won Delhi assembly polls.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called AAP “dharna party” and said, “Atishi and other AAP MLAs were holding up banners even before we took the oath, asking when will we give ₹2,500 each to women. They dare to question us when they themselves failed to fulfil the same promise in Punjab”.

‘AAP legislators elected only to cry’: Yadav The BJP leader sharpened his attack on Aam Aadmi Party and said that AAP MLAs always cry and protest whenever BJP try to implement positive changes.

“AAP legislators had been elected only to cry and protest whenever we try to implement positive changes. They are rudali,” Yadav said.

Rudali is used to mention female professional mourner. The term is assocated with a tradition generally prevalent in Rajasthan.

Earlier Delhi MLA Atishi was targeted by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri where he called the former Delhi CM a “deer running in the forest”.