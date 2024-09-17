Atishi, newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi AAP, thanks Arvind Kejriwal for his trust and support. She reflects on her journey from an ordinary background to leadership, acknowledging that such opportunities are unique to AAP. Atishi expresses sadness over Kejriwal's resignation as CM.

AAP minister Atishi on Tuesday addressed the media for the first time after being elected leader of the Delhi AAP legislative party and the new Chief Minister.

She said, "First of all, I would like to thank the popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener and my guru - Arvind Kejriwal. He gave me such a huge responsibility and trusted me for it. This can be done only in AAP, only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, that a first-time politician becomes the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family."

AAP minister further stated, “Had I been in any other party, perhaps I would not have been given even an election ticket. But Arvind Kejriwal trusted me, made me an MLA and a minister and today gave me the responsibility of the CM. I am happy that Arvind Kejriwal placed such trust in me. But I am also sad because Delhi CM and my elder brother, Arvind Kejriwal is resigning today. On behalf of all AAP MLAs and the 2 crore people of Delhi, I would like to say that there is just one CM of Delhi - Arvind Kejriwal."

She said this is only possible in AAP and under Kejriwal's leadership that a first-time politician has become CM. “People of Delhi, AAP MLAs and I - as the CM for a few months till elections, will work with just one goal. We have to make Arvind Kejriwal the CM of Delhi once again. As long as I am shouldering this huge responsibility, I will have just one goal...I will try to protect the people of Delhi and run the Government under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal," she added.

Why is Atishi a 'suitable' choice for AAP? On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, leaving the party and government without a second-in-command as his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was also in jail.

Atishi emerged as a key figure during this period, taking a prominent role alongside Saurabh Bharadwaj in leading the party’s efforts during the Lok Sabha elections. Her frequent media appearances made her a well-known figure in Delhi.

Even after the elections, Atishi remained a prominent Delhi AAP leader. In June, she undertook an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for failing to release 100 million gallons of water daily, leading to a water crisis in the national capital. Her health eventually worsened, necessitating hospitalization.

While Saurabh Bharadwaj was assigned responsibilities for health, urban development, water, and industries, Atishi took on oversight of 14 departments. Her key ministries include education, finance, planning, public works, water, power, and public relations.

Strong Portfolio Born on June 8, 1981, to Delhi University professors Vijay Kumar Singh and Tripta Wahi, Atishi attended Springdale School in New Delhi. She studied history at St. Stephen’s College, where she graduated first in Delhi University.

Atishi later pursued a Master's degree at Oxford University on a Chevening scholarship, and subsequently earned a second Master's in Educational Research from Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar.

Atishi's appointment as the head of the education ministry significantly boosted her profile within the party.

She had previously served as an advisor to Manish Sisodia, the former education minister, until April 2018. During this period, she was instrumental in introducing the 'Happiness Curriculum' and the 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' in Delhi government schools, which aimed to enhance students' emotional well-being and skill development.