Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with Arvind Kejriwal’s empty chair in office: ’Like Bharat kept Lord Ram’s khadaun...’

  • She did not sit on the chair used by Kejriwal and said that his chair would remain unoccupied in the chief minister's office. She sat on a white chair, which was placed next to Kejriwal's chair.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with Arvind Kejriwal's empty chair in office: 'Like Bharat kept Lord Ram's khadaun...'
Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with Arvind Kejriwal’s empty chair in office: ’Like Bharat kept Lord Ram’s khadaun...’(PTI)

AAP leader Atishi took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday with an empty chair in her office. 

"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsAtishi takes charge as Delhi CM with Arvind Kejriwal’s empty chair in office: ’Like Bharat kept Lord Ram’s khadaun...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.40
    03:26 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.2 (2.3%)

    Tata Steel

    153.90
    03:26 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.85 (1.22%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,320.40
    03:26 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -19.85 (-1.48%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.00
    03:26 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.1 (2.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.19
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.77 (8.17%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,040.65
    03:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    69.7 (7.18%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,191.70
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    203 (6.79%)

    Asahi India Glass

    829.00
    03:23 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    50.65 (6.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.