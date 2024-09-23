Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with Arvind Kejriwal’s empty chair in office: ’Like Bharat kept Lord Ram’s khadaun...’

AAP leader Atishi took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday with an empty chair in her office.
"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge.
