Atishi to be the next Chief Minister of Delhi; Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name hours before his resignation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been nominated to be the next chief minister of Delhi, the party said on September 17. This comes hours before party convenor and current CM Arvind Kejriwal is expected to give his resignation to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena at 4.30 pm today.

Kejriwal proposed Atishi's name for the post, and she has been elected as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party as well. A formal announcement to this effect is expected soon. Dlehi Minister Gopal Rai confirmed after the legislative party meeting at Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence.

Atishi is a prominent face of the party and Delhi government. She holds multiple portfolios, including education, finance, and the public works department (PWD).

The AAP legislative party meeting held at 11 am today (September 17). Political pundits have been speculating over the likely successor since September 15, when Kejriwal first shared his decision to step down as Delhi CM.

Kejriwal reportedly conducted one-on-one meetings with party leaders from the Political Affairs Committee on September 16 to discuss the selection of his successor to the post.

The new CM will not take oath today. “Delhi Assembly session has been called on September 26-27," said the Office of Delhi Assembly Speaker.

Kejriwal Stepping Down After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign as CM on September 15 and stated that he will only return to the chair when people give him a “certificate of honesty".

He has also called for advancing polls in the national capital to November this year, ahead of the scheduled February elections.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier today said that it does not matter who the CM is because the “mandate is for Arvind Kejriwal” and he will return to the post.

“... It does not matter who sits on the CM chair because the mandate was for Arvind Kejriwal. The public chose Arvind Kejriwal. He has said that he will not sit on the CM chair until the people ask again but the chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal for these and the next 5 years... One of us will sit on the chair until the elections take place. It will be similar to the way Bharat ruled in the absence of Lord Ram... There will be a discussion with the MLAs today and the name may be decided in it…” Bharadwaj told ANI.