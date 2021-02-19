'Attempts made to forget Netaji's contribution but...': Amit Shah in Kolkata

'Attempts made to forget Netaji's contribution but...': Amit Shah in Kolkata1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 01:54 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound West Bengal, on Friday, said that several attempts were made to erase the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
"Attempts were made to forget Subhas Chandra Bose, but his legacy of patriotism and sacrifice will endure till eternity. The contributions made by Subhas Chandra Bose continue to inspire generations," Shah said while addressing a public gathering.
"I want to say to the youth of the country that you should read about the life of Subhas Chandra Bose. His life journey will teach you a lot. A committee has been constituted under the PM to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose," Shah added.
Shah also attended the 'Shauryanjali Program' at the National Library in Kolkata.
The Union Home Minister said India remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose with a lot of affection and his "bravery and valour will be remembered for ages".
"PM Modi's decision to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose will bring a big change in the country," he said.
Shah also announced that a cycle yatra will be flagged off in three batches from the National Library in Kolkata. "One will be named after Netaji. One will be named after Ras Behari Bose and one will be named after Khudiram Bose," Amit Shah said.
The home minister said the cycle yatra, named after Netaji, Ras Behari Bose and Khudiram Bose, will visit rural areas in the state to spread the message of the freedom fighters. "They will go to the rural parts and spread the message of India’s revolutionary freedom fighters," he added.
