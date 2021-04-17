Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Audio tape controversy: My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe, says Mamata Banerjee

Audio tape controversy: My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally, at Palta in North 24 parganas on Friday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In the audio clip, Banerjee, in conversation with TMC Sitalkuchi candidate Partha Pratim Ray, is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims

A day after a purported audio tape, in which Mamata Banerjee is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims- surfaced, the West Bengal Chief Minister has alleged that her phone is being tapped.

CM Banerjee also said that she will order a CID probe into it.

In the audio clip, Banerjee, in conversation with TMC Sitalkuchi candidate Partha Pratim Ray, is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Asansol, attacked Banerjee for "politicising" the Cooch Behar firing incident a day after the chief minister's audio clip -- in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with Cooch Behar victims' dead bodies -- was released.

Addressing a rally in Asansol in poll-bound West Bengal, PM Modi said, "An audio tape has come out which shows how Didi [Mamata Banerjee] is doing politics over it [Cooch Behar firing incident]. Didi is asking to take out a procession with dead bodies. Mamata is doing politics over the dead body."

Banerjee accuses BJP of 'conspiracy'

CM Banerjee accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the saffron party "cannot match" the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaigning on development programmes.

"They (BJP leaders) are even eavesdropping on our everyday conversation. It seems they are tapping our phone calls on cooking and other household chores," she said.

"I will order a CID probe into the issue. I will not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this," the TMC chief added.

CM Banerjee also claimed she has information that the "central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents".

"It is clear that the BJP is behind it though they claimed they have no role in it," she said.

A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released the purported audio clip in which Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.

Claiming that such a conversation never took place, the TMC had described the audio clip as "bogus" and wondered whether the Centre was tapping a chief minister's phone.

