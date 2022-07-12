Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Aurangabad MP puts 1,000 cr price tag on name change move

Aurangabad MP puts 1,000 cr price tag on name change move

AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel claims name change may require up to 1,000 crore of investment
2 min read . 12:42 PM ISTLivemint

To change the name of a small city, it needs about 500 crore, but for a city like Aurangabad, it may require up to 1,000 crore, said AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel

Days after commenting over the MVA government's decision of changing the name of Maharashtra city of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad has yet again spoken against the decision.

Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel said that a Delhi official told him that for a big city like Aurangabad, it may require up to 1,000 crore to rename it.

“There are some people who want to paint everything in a communal colour. This is not an issue, which is to do with Hindus and Muslims. A person often identifies himself or herself with a city," said Jaleel.

“If the name is changed, it requires huge amounts of money. I read in a report, if you want to change the name of a small city, it needs about 500 crore. A Delhi official told me that for a city like Aurangabad, it may require up to 1,000 crore. This is just to change the government documents and correspondences. This is tax money - which belongs to you and me," the 53-year-old leader added.

Highlighting the challenges an average citizen may face, he said, “If I own a shop, I will have to change. I will have to get a new Aadhar card. You will have to line up. It’s not like Uddhav Thackeray or Sharad Pawar or other leaders would come to help you. It will be a misery for the common people."

Criticizing NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s remark that he did not know about the move, the Aurangbad MP said, “Pawar's statement that he did not know about the renaming proposal coming up at the cabinet meeting and that he found out only after it was passed is laughable. He is touring Aurangabad as a damage control exercise."

The AIMIM MP had earlier said that Aurangabad was renamed as the last bid to save the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Aurangabad was renamed as Sambhajinagar by the former Uddhav Thackeray government just before its collapse due to the rebellion of Eknath Shinde, who later became the chief minister. Apart from Aurangabad, the name of Osmanabad city was also changed to Dharashiv, which was among one of the last key announcements by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

 

 