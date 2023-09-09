comScore
Australia fast-tracks AI-powered submarines amid rising tensions with China; check details about ‘Ghost Sharks’

 2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australia is investing in nuclear-powered attack submarines and AI-driven unmanned subs called 'Ghost Sharks' to counter China's military expansion.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends wreath laying ceremonies at the Rizal monument, Manila, Philippines on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Albanese is scheduled to talk with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang palace. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

In a move to counter China's growing military presence, Australia is investing in two contrasting submarine technologies, each with its own set of advantages and challenges. The initiative involves the deployment of high-cost nuclear-powered attack submarines and relatively affordable, AI-driven unmanned subs called ‘Ghost Sharks’.

The nuclear-powered attack submarines, coming at a price tag of over AUD$28 billion (around 1.5 lakh crore) each, will be a long-term investment for Australia. 

These subs are not expected to be operational until past the midpoint of the century. Meanwhile, ‘Ghost Sharks’, which are expected to cost just above AUD$23 million (around 123 crore) each, are planned for delivery by mid-2025. 

Shane Arnott, senior vice-president of engineering at U.S. defence contractor Anduril, which is manufacturing the Ghost Sharks, has stated that removing the human element simplifies the design and production process. Ghost Sharks don't require a pressure hull, thereby facilitating quicker and more economical production.

The contrasting features between the two types of submarines are substantial. For example, the first of Australia’s nuclear subs will be as long as a football field and require a crew of 132. 

On the other hand, Ghost Sharks, with no onboard crew, are roughly the size of a school bus. This differential in size, cost, and production speed highlights the role that artificial intelligence and automation are beginning to play in modern warfare.

The backdrop of this development is a report published by the Australian government in April, identifying China's military expansion as the most significant since the end of World War II. 

The report indicated that the country could face immediate threats, emphasizing the need for rapid action. Arnott mentioned the urgency, citing the report, to prepare defence capabilities on a shortened timeline.

The Ghost Sharks are not solely intended for Australian use. Anduril plans to extend its offerings to other allies, including the United States, Britain, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, among others in Europe, as per Reuters.

As one of the United States' closest allies, Australia aims to deploy multiple autonomous underwater robots for surveillance and other operations years before the first nuclear-powered submarine hits the water. This move could have significant implications for the escalating tensions between China and the United States, redefining the strategies of military warfare.

(With Reuters inputs)

 

