Australia fast-tracks AI-powered submarines amid rising tensions with China; check details about ‘Ghost Sharks’2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Australia is investing in nuclear-powered attack submarines and AI-driven unmanned subs called 'Ghost Sharks' to counter China's military expansion.
In a move to counter China's growing military presence, Australia is investing in two contrasting submarine technologies, each with its own set of advantages and challenges. The initiative involves the deployment of high-cost nuclear-powered attack submarines and relatively affordable, AI-driven unmanned subs called ‘Ghost Sharks’.