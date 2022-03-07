Australia plans submarine base that can host US vessels

Mr. Morrison, who leads a center-right government with a razor-thin majority in parliament, is down in the polls just months before an expected election, and has been trying to portray himself as strong on national security as a part of his campaign. During his more than three years in office, Mr. Morrison has taken a hard line against China, brought Australia closer to traditional allies such as the U.S. and the U.K., and more recently, harshly criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.