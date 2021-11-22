Australia will reopen to skilled workers, students from December

OPEN APP
Australian PM Morrison said the return of eligible visa holders, more than 18 months after the country closed its border, was a milestone in the recovery from the pandemic (Photo: ANI)Premium
 wsj 1 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 06:02 PM IST Stuart Condie, The Wall Street Journal

SYDNEY : Australia will open its international border to fully vaccinated skilled workers and students from the start of December, potentially easing a labor shortage that has contributed to rising inflation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that the return of eligible visa holders, more than 18 months after the country closed its border in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19, was a milestone in the recovery from the pandemic.

Labor shortages have been cited by many industries as a key constraint over recent months. Construction projects and costs have been affected by a lack of skilled workers, while agriculture has been hit by a shortage of short-term workers such as students and holiday makers to pick and sort produce.

Mr. Morrison said fully vaccinated tourists from Japan and South Korea would also be allowed to visit Australia from the start of December. Tourists from Singapore began returning to Australia over the weekend.

 

