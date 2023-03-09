Australian PM Anthony Albanese onboard INS Vikrant

Australian PM Anthony Albanese onboard INS Vikrant1 min read . 06:18 PM IST
- Both the leaders are scheduled to hold important bilateral meetings to take India-Australia relationship forward.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a guard of honor by the Indian Navy on board the indigenous INS Vikrant in Mumbai during his 4-day visit to India.
Earlier in the day, he joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch Day 1 of the 4th test match between India and Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday. He visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday and celebrated Holi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Gandhinagar.
The Australian PM, upon his arrival in India, tweeted, "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."