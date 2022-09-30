Auto driver who invited Kejriwal to home takes U-turn, says he's Modi fan

"I invited Kejriwal for dinner because I was asked to do so by our union leaders. As soon as I offered to host him for a meal at my home, Kejriwal accepted it. I did not know it would become such a big issue. Otherwise, I am not at all associated with the party (AAP). I am not in touch with any AAP leader after that episode," he told reporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}