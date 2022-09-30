Auto driver who invited Kejriwal to home takes U-turn, says he's Modi fan

Auto-driver who had invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to his house in Ahmedabad says he is a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a staunch supporter of his party BJP
After he was spotted wearing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) trademark saffron scarf and cap at a public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmadabad, auto-driver Vikram Dantani, who invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to his home for dinner, has claimed that he is a fan of Narendra Modi and staunch supporter of the BJP.
When questioned by the media, Dantani claimed that he invited Arvind Kejriwal to his home during the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on September 13 because autorickshaw union leaders had asked him to do so.
"I invited Kejriwal for dinner because I was asked to do so by our union leaders. As soon as I offered to host him for a meal at my home, Kejriwal accepted it. I did not know it would become such a big issue. Otherwise, I am not at all associated with the party (AAP). I am not in touch with any AAP leader after that episode," he told reporters.
He also mentioned that he and his family has always been a supporter of the BJP and he is a big admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I came here (for the rally) because I am a huge fan of Modiji. I have been with the BJP since the beginning and always gave my vote to the BJP in the past. I am not saying this under any pressure," said Dantani.
On 13 September, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a town hall meeting with autorickshaw drivers as part of the AAP's campaign ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls. During the conversation, Dantani invited Kejriwal to dinner at his home, which the Delhi Chief Minister quickly accepted.