Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car. "Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)... because this is a government of the common man," Shinde is seen saying in a video that was shared by news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car. "Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)... because this is a government of the common man," Shinde is seen saying in a video that was shared by news agency ANI.
"We'll perform in a way that everyone feels it's their govt. This will be the difference..," Shinde added.
"We'll perform in a way that everyone feels it's their govt. This will be the difference..," Shinde added.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said Shiv Sena MLAs were finding it difficult to get work done during Maha Vikas Aghadi rule and the Congress and NCP, which were its constituents were trying to gain ground.
"These 40-50 MLAs were facing challenges in their own constituencies as our alliance partners were strengthening those who were defeated. When we win elections, then voters expect development works including water, roads and other basic works, there were expectations but our MLAs were not able to do this due to deficiency of funds and other problems. We talked to our seniors many times that there should be corrective measures. But we could not succeed in this unfortunately. That's why our 40-50 MLAs took this decision," Shinde said in an interview with ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai Uddhav Thackeray said Eknath Shinde backstabbed him.
"Shinde to whom I have given the responsibility of the party backstabbed me, while NCP and Congress remained with us. It is painful to see that those (MLAs and ministers) who won due to Sena workers and got everything has left him," Thackeray told media persons here.