Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  ‘Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

‘Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
2 min read . 09:35 AM ISTLivemint

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car. "Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)... because this is a government of the common man," Shinde is seen saying in a video that was shared by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car. "Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)... because this is a government of the common man," Shinde is seen saying in a video that was shared by news agency ANI.

"We'll perform in a way that everyone feels it's their govt. This will be the difference..," Shinde added.

"We'll perform in a way that everyone feels it's their govt. This will be the difference..," Shinde added.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 

The Maharashtra CM was apparently referring to his past when he drove an auto rickshaw to earn a living.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM without taking the floor test.

Thackeray had reached Raj Bhavan driving a Mercedes car to submit his resignation to the Governor.

On Monday, the new Eknath Shinde-led BJP government in Maharashtra won the floor test by a 164-99 margin.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said Shiv Sena MLAs were finding it difficult to get work done during Maha Vikas Aghadi rule and the Congress and NCP, which were its constituents were trying to gain ground.

"These 40-50 MLAs were facing challenges in their own constituencies as our alliance partners were strengthening those who were defeated. When we win elections, then voters expect development works including water, roads and other basic works, there were expectations but our MLAs were not able to do this due to deficiency of funds and other problems. We talked to our seniors many times that there should be corrective measures. But we could not succeed in this unfortunately. That's why our 40-50 MLAs took this decision," Shinde said in an interview with ANI.

Meanwhile, addressing Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai Uddhav Thackeray said  Eknath Shinde backstabbed him. 

"Shinde to whom I have given the responsibility of the party backstabbed me, while NCP and Congress remained with us. It is painful to see that those (MLAs and ministers) who won due to Sena workers and got everything has left him," Thackeray told media persons here.

 