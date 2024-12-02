Avadh Ojha, renowned UPSC coaching teacher, joins AAP. Who is he?

Avadh Ojha, a UPSC coaching teacher, joined AAP under hte presence of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on Monday. Avadh Ojha has worked at various famous coaching institutes, including Chanakya IAS Academy, Vajiram & Ravi IAS, etc.

Avadh Ojha, renowned UPSC coaching teacher, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. The motivational speaker started his political career after joining AAP in the presence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After joining the party, Avadh Ojha, said that his main motive behind joining politics is the development of education. Manish Sisodia called Avadh Ojha's entry into his party as a big day for AAP and hailed his social work for the education of children.

While thanking AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Avadh Ojha said, “Education is the soul of every family, society and nation. My main aim of entering into politics is the development of education." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If I had two options to choose between politics and education field, I would rather choose to work in the field of education," said Manish Sisodia adding that he has observed a similar dedication in Ojha to work in the field of education.

Who is Avadh Ojha? Avadh Pratap Ojha is a renowned name among UPSC aspirants. A former civil services aspirant, Avadh Ojha attempted one of the toughest competitive exams in India, but failed to clear it. Over the past few years, he has been guiding UPSC aspirants. According to Network 18, his father sold land to fund his education in Delhi. Now, Ojha is a renowned teacher of history subject.

Popular as ‘Ojha Sir’ among UPSC aspirants Avadh Ojha is from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. He was born on July 3, 1984, and is fondly known as ‘Ojha sir’ among UPSC aspirants. His father's name is Shrimata Prasad Ojha. He completed his school and college education in Gonda. Later, he started preparing for theUPSC examination but failed to clear it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}