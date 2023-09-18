Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge warns against unnecessary praise of PM Modi, emphasizes unity and discipline to defeat BJP in upcoming elections.

Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge told the extended CWC to avoid praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi unnecessarily after Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo apologised suo motu for complimenting Modi at an event in Raigadh on Thursday.

Last week, after sharing the stage with PM Modi, Deo said, "You have come here today to give something. You have given a lot of things to Chhattisgarh. And I have confidence that in the future too, you will provide us with more...in my experience, I did not feel any partiality. If the state wanted something from the Centre, the government always cooperated".

Initially, Congress dubbed Deo’s remarks as a courtesy but during the CWC meeting, Kharge told all members not to praise the prime minister unnecessarily.

He asked Singh Deo and all other CWC members to be careful and not praise the PM unnecessarily.

Chhattisgarh will go on poll this year.

On Sunday, top brass from the Congress party held their second round of deliberations on formulating a strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge told the CWC members, state unit presidents, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to work towards the goal of defeating the BJP in the 2024 general elections as well as in the upcoming five assembly polls. He also asked them to be ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, whenever it is announced.

The Congress chief accused the Narendra Modi government of diverting people's attention from basic issues.

Organisational unity is of utmost importance, he said, and stressed that "only through unity and discipline can we defeat our adversaries". This was evident in Karnataka where all remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success, Kharge said.

He said in the last 10 years under BJP rule, the challenges faced by ordinary people have multiplied. The prime minister, he alleged, refuses to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, labourers, women, and youth.

The PM cannot look beyond himself, the Congress president alleged. "In such circumstances, we cannot remain mute spectators".