Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked state cabinet ministers on Saturday to avoid practicing "VIP culture" and shared the mantra of "samvaad, samanvay, samvendansheelta" (dialogue, coordination, and sensitivity).

In the first cabinet meeting after the Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Adityanath directed ministers to go to the field, "communicate with the public with sensitivity, and solve problems by coordinating with local public representatives and the government administration."

In a series of posts on X, the chief minister's office shared the glimpses from the cabinet meeting and informed about Adityanath's fresh direction to the UP ministers.

Here's what Adityanath instructed ministers to do: 1. All ministers should widely publicise the achievements of the central and state governments. Increase activity on social media.

2. Educate the public about the policies and decisions of the double-engine government and their positive results.

3. Everyone, be it ministers or other public representatives, will have to avoid VIP culture. None of our activities should be such that they reflect VIP culture.

4. In the coming days, there will be programmes organised for massive plantation, 'school chalo abhiyan' and communicable disease control. Everyone will have to make efforts for endure their success. All the ministers should ensure their contribution for this in their respective areas.

5. The first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 is about to end. All departments should ensure that the funds provided in the current budget are spent appropriately. An increase in allocation and expenditure is expected. Expenditures should also be reviewed at the department level. Concerned ministers should review their departmental status.

6. Be it ministers, other public representatives or officers/employees, it is the responsibility of everyone to promptly dispose of the applications received on Integerated Grievances Rederesal System (IGRS) on priority. Jansunwai Samadhan System (IGRS and @CMHelpline1076) is a very useful medium for easy resolution of complaints/problems of the common people.

7. Ministers should go to the field, communicate with the public with sensitivity and solve problems by coordinating with local public representatives and the government-administration.

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued these instruction to UP minister in a meeting in Lucknow on Saturday. The meeting was held days after The INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dealt a significant blow to the BJP-led NDA's target of securing '400 seats' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In contrast to the 2014 and 2019 general elections, when the BJP secured 62 and 71 seats, respectively, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Whereas the SP won 37 seats, and the Congress in six seats.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also announced to resume of 'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months in Uttar Pradesh due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct will resume again from Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will go among the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm and listen to their problems and will also immediately instruct the officials for redressal.

"With the spirit of public interest being paramount #UPCM @myogiadityanath ji today heard the problems of people from various districts in 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow and directed the concerned officials to resolve the public problems immediately," the CM's office posted on Saturday.

