Actor Sunil Lahiri, known for playing Lakshman in 'Ramayan', expressed disappointment over the Lok Sabha election 2024 results. Since BJP failed to get a majority this time around, he questioned the NDA goverment will be able to complete its full term without difficulties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video message, posted on Instagram, Lahiri said, "I am very disappointed to see the election results. The voting was extremely low and then, we got to witness such a result. Hence, I kept urging people to come out and vote. It is important to ponder whether his government, considering BJP failed to get a majority, be able to run smoothly for five years

He also hit out at voters of Ayodhya, in the Faizabad constituency, where Samajwadi Party's Akshaya Yadav won defeating BJP candidate Vishwadeep Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ayodhya's residents has always betrayed its true king. They even doubted Sita's virtue after exile, and would reject even divine truth."

"You didn't even spare Mata Sita, so how could you not betray the ones who put Ram in a grand temple. India will never view you kindly," another post read.

He further added, he is happy about one thing that 2 of my favourite won the election... {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a major setback to the BJP, it gained only 33 seats against 63 in Uttar Pradesh the 2024 LS polls, with the vote share being 41.37 per cent. Some of the most-watched seats which the BJP lost include -- Faizabad, Amethi, and Raebareli.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, secured 37 seats by itself, thus witnessing a massive improvement in the state. The vote share of the SP stood at 33.59 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After an unexpected defeat of BJP at Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav stated, "BJP could have lost more seats in Uttar Pradesh. They have done atrocities on the public of Ayodhya. The process of land acquisition was manipulated, they made false allegations about people, to grab their lands and didn't provide proper compensation to it."

“They have done injustice to businessmen as well. They demolished poor families for building a holy site and I believe this is the main reason for the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. Also, I want to express my gratefulness towards the public of Ayodhya who voted in favour of the Samajwadi Party."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!