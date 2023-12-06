Security beefed up in Ayodhya for 31st Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

In anticipation of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, security measures have been intensified in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, according to officials on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With December 6 marking the 31st anniversary of the incident, the Ayodhya Police have implemented stringent security arrangements in the city to prevent any potential untoward events on the eve of the commemoration.

The destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992 resulted in widespread violence across various regions of the country.

Police authorities have reported that individuals travelling to and from the city are being surveilled through CCTV cameras, with their identity cards also subject to verification.

Furthermore, according to officials, “the police have also intensified vehicle checking in various areas of Ayodhya," ANI reported.

Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar, meanwhile, urged people to refrain from spreading rumours and creating confusion amongst the public. “The police administration in various areas of Ayodhya district is prepared and they have been divided into teams for different sectors. Police forces from nearby districts have also been called in. The Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) of the UP Police is also here. A comprehensive police system has been created to avoid untoward incidents."

He further noted, “Our information system and social media team are active and alert in keeping a check on any information shared through such platforms. No one should try to spread rumours or create confusion," adding, “Overall, the police deployment has been made as per the requirement, with special focus on important places." the SSP added.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was destroyed by a sizable assembly of 'kar sevaks.' Subsequent to this incident, a significant portion of the Muslim community residing in Ayodhya faced widespread attacks, with their homes being looted, set on fire, and demolished.

The aftermath of these events led to riots erupting in various regions of the country, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 lives.

(With inputs from ANI)

