Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony: 'I will never allow...,' says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly accused the BJP of indulging in a “gimmick show” through the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "doing a gimmick" before the Lok Sabha Elections. She said, "Yesterday I was asked about Ram Mandir... I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone..."