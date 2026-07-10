Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row: Trust blocks VIP darshan passes of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra amid SIT probe

The Ram Mandir Management Trust has deactivated the digital IDs of former general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao that were used to issue VIP darshan passes, news agency PTI said.

Quoting sources in temple management, the agency said the decision was taken by the new temple administration headed by acting general secretary Krishna Mohan as part of measures to curb alleged irregularities in the issuance of preferential entry passes.

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The management is known as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

With the IDs deactivated, no 'Sugam' or 'Vishisht Darshan' passes can now be generated through their digital credentials or recommendations.

The move comes amid an ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged financial irregularities at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT has found that the digital IDs of trustees and senior office-bearers, which were meant to facilitate VIP darshan for devotees recommended by them, were allegedly misused to generate passes indiscriminately, the agency said.

The investigation has allegedly revealed that one of the arrested accused, Tinnu Yadav, exploited this loophole to generate hundreds of unauthorised VIP darshan passes, it said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir row: Trust President calls for strictest punishment for accused

They further alleged that some close associates of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are also under the scanner for allegedly running a racket in the name of issuing VIP passes and earning lakhs of rupees illegally.

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What is Ram Mandir Donation Row? A controversy erupted in the first week of June after alleged irregularities were detected in the counting of donations at the Ram temple.

Following a recommendation by the trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT to investigate the matter. The SIT subsequently found prima facie evidence of embezzlement, following which an FIR was registered and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Champat Rai resigned as the trust's general secretary, and his resignation was accepted on July 6. He was replaced by former Indian Forest Service officer Krishna Mohan, who had also lodged the FIR in the case.

Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned, while Gopal Rao, a special invitee to the trust, was relieved of his responsibilities.

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None of the three has been named as an accused in the FIR. However, some opposition parties and sections of society have sought accountability from them in view of their roles as senior office-bearers associated with the temple's administration.

Investigation gathers pace The investigation into the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case has gathered pace, with police recovering cash, gold jewellery, a mobile phone and a car following the interrogation of three accused currently in police remand.

Officials said the recoveries were made after raids conducted on the basis of information provided by the accused - Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey -and added that several crucial leads have emerged as the probe continues. During interrogation, the police conducted raids at multiple locations based on information allegedly provided by the accused.

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Police said ₹20,000 in cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone, and a car purchased in the name of Anukalp Mishra's father were recovered from Anukalp. The vehicle has also been seized as part of the investigation.

As per police input, the investigation further revealed that Lavkush Mishra had allegedly gifted a gold locket to his wife using money embezzled from the Ram Mandir donations. The police said the gold locket has been recovered, along with ₹38,000 in cash from his possession.

Police also stated that ₹15,000 in cash was recovered from Karunesh Pandey during the operation.

Earlier on Thursday, after securing police remand in the case, the Ayodhya Police had taken the three accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey, from Ayodhya Jail for custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation.

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While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple.

Congress questions PM's silence The Congress party has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the issue of ‘embezzlement’ of Ram temple donations and alleged that attempts are being made to save the ‘big fish’ and take action against small employees.

In a post on X, Congress general secretaryJairam Rameshclaimed that several irregularities relating to land purchase and the construction of the temple have also come to light.

Also Read | Ram Mandir saga: devotion meets disillusionment

“After the theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya came to light, several major irregularities related to land purchase and construction have also surfaced,” Ramesh said on 9 July.

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"Despite all this,Prime Minister Modiremains silent and the entire BJP-RSS apparatus is attempting to protect the big fish by taking action against a few small employees," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.