Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft: Trust to hold key meeting today amid political storm

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting today at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

The meeting comes as the issue has triggered a political confrontation, with Opposition parties demanding a probe while the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused them of targeting the Hindu faith.

Advertisement

Temple administration assistant Gopal Rao told news agency ANI said the meeting would take place at 3 pm inside the temple premises and that all members had been informed.

"The trust meeting will take place at 3 PM within the temple complex. Everyone has been notified; we expect everyone to attend," he said.

Speaking later after arriving at Shri Vaidehi Bhavan Pushp Vatika, Rao said, "The meeting will be held inside the temple premises. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das ji will preside over it."

The controversy has intensified after allegations surfaced that donations made to the Ram Temple were misused. The Opposition has demanded an independent investigation, while BJP leaders have accused them of politicising an issue linked to the faith of millions of Hindus.

Advertisement

“Our leader Akhilesh Yadav and we have demanded not once but multiple times that the trust should be dissolved... An investigation should have been conducted by keeping all the people of the trust out,” Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad said. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad Lok Sabha seat.

Hindus will not forgive them: Thackeray In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray led the party's "RamRaksha" protest at Dadar Hanuman Temple over the alleged donation embezzlement.

Addressing supporters, Thackeray said, "All the Hindus of the country were awakened by Balasaheb. Hindus will not forgive them. All common people should be ashamed to take money as Hindus. Thieves have no right to take Rama's name. Today, all Hindus are gathered here. Let's crack down on these thieves. We will not rest until the theft is solved."

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioned the fate of donations made by his party. "Today, the offerings made by our countrymen are being stolen. Uddhav Thackeray visited the temple on behalf of the Shiv Sena party, and we made donations as well. Where did the silver brick we donated go? You engage in politics over people's sentiments and faith," Sawant said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir saga: devotion meets disillusionment

Party leader Vinayak Raut described the protest as the beginning of a larger campaign. "The entire Hindu community was present here today. The Ram Bachao movement began today. In the future, we will have to fight and move forward to protect Hindutva and Lord Ram," he said.

Police to question accused The investigation into the alleged donation theft has progressed. Police sources said the Ayodhya Police have obtained court permission to question five of the eight accused currently lodged in jail. The accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav, will be questioned inside the jail, and their statements will be formally recorded.

Advertisement

The Ayodhya Sant Mandal has also extended its support to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and urged the Trust not to accept his resignation.

Addressing the BJP's 'Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan' in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of shifting its politics towards attacking matters of faith after failing in what he described as caste and class-based politics.

"The 'double-engine' government is working tirelessly to deliver the benefits of state schemes without discrimination to every section of society... this is precisely what troubles these opposition parties: the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Their concern is that the very sections of society they used to divide along lines of caste and class have now been brought into the fold by the double-engine government through welfare schemes," Yogi said.

Advertisement

He added, "Seeing their divisive efforts fail, they are now resorting to attacking India's faith. That is why I call upon all of you: this is the time for us to be vigilant."

Seeking political mileage: Nabin to Oppn BJP National President Nitin Nabin also accused the Opposition of trying to gain political mileage from the controversy.

"Even if we have to shed our own blood, we will ensure that no one plays with the faith associated with Lord Ram's temple. We are prepared to make whatever sacrifice is required. However, regarding these anti-Hindu forces, if they are trying to score political points today. Let me say this clearly to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal: do not underestimate Hinduism by thinking we will fall for your ruses or be misled by your deceptions," Nabin said.

Advertisement

He also said, "Regarding Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, today, some people are raising questions about the discourse surrounding it. These are the same people who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram. They questioned the existence of the Ram Setu. These are the same people who opened fire on 'Kar Sevaks', causing rivers of blood to flow. Those who shed crocodile tears can never truly speak for the faith of Hindus."

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The SIT has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Advertisement

The investigation will be expanded to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police also intensified its investigation and questioned accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways Allegations of misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple have led to heightened scrutiny and political confrontation.

Investigations are expanding as both police and the SIT work to uncover the truth behind the alleged embezzlement.

The controversy showcases the intersection of faith and politics in India, as parties vie for public sentiment.