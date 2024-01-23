Speaking on the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it will be etched in our memories for years to come. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come."



Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony, unveiling the Ram Lalla idol during the hour-long rituals.

During his address to the dignitaries at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol signifies not only a moment of victory following a protracted struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.

It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple are adorned with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. Within the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the idol of Shri Ramlalla, representing the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, has been reverently placed.

