West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead an interfaith rally across Kolkata on 22 January, the same day the Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Ayoddhya. The rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way, she highlighted.

Speaking about it, Banerjee said, “I will do a rally on January 22. It will begin from Kali Mandir, where only I will visit to offer prayers to Maa Kaali. Following that, we will hold an interfaith rally from Hazra to Park Circus maidan and hold a meeting there. We will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way. Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there at the rally"

The TMC supremo also announces, on the same day, TMC party members will hold a rally in every block, in every district at 3pm.

“Many people have been asking me about various temples but I have nothing to say. I have always said Dhorma Jaar Jaar, Utsob Shobaar (Religion is personal, festival is universal) "

Thousands of VIP guests receive invitation for Ram Temple opening

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

