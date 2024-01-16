Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mamata Banerjee to lead rally on January 22, says, 'we will cover mosques, temple...'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will lead an interfaith rally across Kolkata on 22 January, the same day as the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will lead an interfaith rally across Kolkata on 22 January, the same day the Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Ayoddhya. The rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way, she highlighted.