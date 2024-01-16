Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit back at Opposition MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and said the Congress leader lives in his own "la-la" world. Chandrasekhar also said that Gandhi will be “unsuccessful" if he tries to define "our beliefs". Chandrasekhar's comments came in response to Gandhi's remark during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function". "...Rahul Gandhi lives in this 'la-la' world, in my opinion...He thinks everything he says is predicated on nobody understanding the truth and he can get away with these atrocious lies...The people of India are wise enough. They understand Rahul Gandhi's politics," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also a BJP leader. In his conversation with news agency ANI, Chandrasekhar hit out at the Congress leader who said recently that the aim of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is social justice, economic justice and political justice. Reacting to this, Chandrasekhar said, "No matter what he (Rahul Gandhi) says, the whole country knows about the atrocities they (Congress) were doing to the poor for the last 65 years. Twenty-five crore people got to come out of poverty only after PM Modi came to power."

The Union minister of state also took a dig at Gandhi for saying that "those who keep a public relation with religion, try to take advantage of it".

Chandrasekhar said, "Our faith is a matter of our beliefs...if Rahul Gandhi goes on to define our beliefs...his try will be unsuccessful...We know what is our faith and what is our belief, and we certainly don't require Rahul Gandhi to interpret how I should practise my faith and how I should practise my belief in my god."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony has turned into a BJP-RSS function and this is the reason the Congress rejected the invite for the event.

"The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's an RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices," Rahul Gandhi said in Nagaland as he resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

