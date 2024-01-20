Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration: ‘Will maintain neutrality from religion...treat all equally’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asserts that India will never become a theocratic nation and that respect for all faiths is integral to Indian ethos.
Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that India 'will maintain neutrality from religion and the State will treat all religions equally,' amid the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Lord Ram temple.
