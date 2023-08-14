Ayushman Bharat Scheme: CAG report exposes dummy numbers, Aadhar irregularities

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: CAG report exposes dummy numbers, Aadhar irregularities2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:32 PM IST
CAG report on the Ayushman Bharat scheme reveals irregularities, including invalid mobile numbers and potential fraud. The CAG identified 4,761 registrations that were linked to only seven Aadhar numbers, indicating potential irregularities.
The recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, presented in Parliament this week, highlights some astonishing and significant figures.
