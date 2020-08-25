B.PAC to crowdsource ideas for sustainability manifesto for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Citizen advocacy group Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) plans to crowdsource ideas to draft a sustainability manifesto for India’s technology hub to help attain green mobility, among other goals.

B.PAC plans to submit the inputs to the government by December, hoping they would be included in the new master plan for the city.

"The idea is to seek inputs from all stakeholders and hopefully plug it into the masterplan," said R.K.Misra, a non-resident scholar at Carnegie India and founding director at the Centre for SMART Cities.

Bengaluru, like most other urban centres in India, has seen a steady loss of green cover, encroachment of lakes and depletion of other natural resources to accommodate people migrating to cities looking for employment, healthcare, education, among other things.

"We cannot have sustainability separately as it has to be built into our plans," Vinay Sreenivasa, a Bengaluru-based advocate and green activist said, indicating the need to embed environment into the development narrative.

Sreenivasa said planning must consider housing and amenities for migrant workers as well who often live in poor conditions while they build homes, offices, and public infrastructure to improve the lives of the city's residents.

Disregard for guidelines that allows construction only on around 80% of the plot size to have more built up area adds to the pressure, experts say.

The metro, the peripheral ring road, and other projects in Bengaluru have placed little onus on its impact on the city's green cover. Untreated sewage that is let out into lakes, unscientific ways to dispose garbage, and dependence on private vehicles have not helped either.

Ashwin Mahesh, founder, Mapunity, and a member of B,PAC said forums can give in their inputs but it's up to the government to "act on it".

"Every forum's vision for the city is a possible source of ideas for what should be done," he said.

Bengaluru’s master plans have rarely worked to fix the problems in a city that is home to nearly 15 million. City planners have rarely placed importance on long-term sustainable goals to ease the growing pressure on inadequate and crumbling infrastructure, green spaces and razor-thin ecological balance.

