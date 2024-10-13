Baba Siddique murder news: Visuals of spot in Bandra East where NCP leader was shot dead | Video

The latest footage from the scene near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East shows the location where NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot late last night.

His body has been transported to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem, after he succumbed to bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later died from his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

His body was kept at the hospital, where a significant crowd of politicians and celebrities gathered to pay their respects to his family. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier this year after leaving the Congress.

Chief Minister Shinde described the incident as “extremely unfortunate,” stating that two suspects have been arrested, while one remains at large.

“This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands,” Shinde told reporters in Thane, CM Shinde told reporters a day earlier.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said that Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being admitted for emergency treatment around 9:30 PM on Saturday.

Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects, stating, "The incident occurred around 9:30 PM in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case."

Authorities also mentioned that the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered, identifying it as a 9.9mm pistol.