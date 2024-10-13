Baba Siddique shot dead: ‘If this can happen to someone with Y security, then how can…’, Opposition leaders question gov

Baba Siddique shot dead: The murder of former Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique by three unknown shooters sparked a political storm in the state. Many leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray regarded the shootout as a ‘government failure’. Meanwhile, Congress leader Atul L Patil ‘felt the incident could not happen without political conspiracy’.

Siddique died in hospital after he was shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday. So far, two people were arrested and one accused is on the run, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Several political leaders expressed their concern over the demise of the former Maharashtra minister.