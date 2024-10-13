Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Baba Siddique shot dead: ‘If this can happen to someone with Y security, then how can…’, Opposition leaders question gov

Baba Siddique shot dead: ‘If this can happen to someone with Y security, then how can…’, Opposition leaders question gov

Livemint

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was shot dead in Bandra East, prompting political leaders to express alarm over safety in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi highlighted the incident as indicative of government failure amid ongoing investigations.

Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday

Baba Siddique shot dead: The murder of former Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique by three unknown shooters sparked a political storm in the state. Many leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray regarded the shootout as a ‘government failure’. Meanwhile, Congress leader Atul L Patil ‘felt the incident could not happen without political conspiracy’.

Siddique died in hospital after he was shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday. So far, two people were arrested and one accused is on the run, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Several political leaders expressed their concern over the demise of the former Maharashtra minister.

"It is a very disturbing incident. Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA and someone who had Y security, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra. Is there any law and order in Mumbai? If this could happen to a known personality, then how can common people consider themselves safe?" said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

