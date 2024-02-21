Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique has been removed from the post of President, of Mumbai Youth Congress, news agency ANI said on February 24.

Zeeshan's father Baba Siddique quit Congress and joined Ajit Pawar faction NCP earlier this month. Zeeshan is a Congress MLA representing the Vandre (East) assembly seat of Mumbai and is also rumoured to leave the party like his father.

Baba Siddique was welcomed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who presented him with a garland that included the party's symbol on February 13. Baba Siddique had said he was asked to join the party by NCP leader Praful Patel.

"Wherever I am, I will remain loyal to that party. Now, I have come to NCP, and here too, I will stay with loyalty," he said after the switch.

A three-time MLA from the Bandra West constituency, Baba Siddique was the former minister of state for food and civil supplies. He was also chairman of the Mumbai division of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

Siddique's exit was yet another blow to the Congress party which has already been dealing with many leaders quitting. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and senior leader Milind Deora also left the party this year.

The Congress party is faced with a worrying trend of departure of series of leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Last two weeks have seen widespread anticipation about the likely switch of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The wave of resignations of Congress leaders coincides with charges of internal dissatisfaction with party leadership. The timing assumes significance with Lok Sabha 2024 elections scheduled to be held in less than two months from now. Political observers suspect more exists of Congress leaders in the run up to general elections.

