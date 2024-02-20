Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday claimed that the online 'darshan' of Baba Vishwanath was blacked out while Rahul Gandhi was performing puja there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Written permission to take cameras inside Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple was also abruptly revoked at the last moment on Saturday, she added.

Terming it ‘bad politics’, Shrinate said, "Our written permission to take cameras inside was abruptly revoked at the last moment. The administration of Varanasi was being controlled by camerajivi operated from Delhi, and their actions were the epitome of low and dirty politics." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader said that the temple administration had said that they would provide their official cameras, but then refused. “The photos they eventually provided were as good as a child could take."

'The online 'darshan' of Baba Vishwanath was blacked out while Rahul Ji was performing puja there."

Emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi doesn't care about it all, Shrinate said, "If someone else were in his place, they would be crying by now. Rahul Gandhi ji doesn't care at all, but I care because I am in Uttar Pradesh, and this is a 'tucch' (dirty) politics. This reveals their (BJP) true nature." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Washed the place with Ganga water" She also alleged that some BJP leaders "washed the place with Ganga water" where Rahul Gandhi addressed people.

“This reflects the divisive mentality of the BJP. Considering someone impure is their mindset. They consider backward classes, tribals, Dalits, and the oppressed impure. That's why they don't acknowledge their existence and don't grant them their rightful participation and rights."

Shrinate said that without a caste census, rights cannot be obtained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As Rahul Ji mentioned, why do we talk about counting? We do it because 70% of the population should get their rights, and their share, and simultaneously, the poor in the upper castes should get their rights."

“Until there is no financial and caste census, rights cannot be obtained. If people don't get their rights, what is the meaning of politics? This kind of politics has been happening in the country for the past 10 years."

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!