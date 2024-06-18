'Babri Masjid demolition, a criminal act...': Owaisi flays NCERT over tweaks glorifying Ayodhya judgement
The revised Class 12 political science textbook terms Babri Masjid as a ‘three-domed structure’ and prunes the Ayodhya section to two pages from the earlier 4 as it deletes details.
Children should not grow up "glorifying criminal acts", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday as he flayed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over its tweaks in textbooks in reference to Babri Masjid demolition.