Babri Masjid demolition: Special court to pronounce verdict today

The special CBI court has asked all the 32 accused, including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti to be present in the court on 30 September. While Bharti has tested positive of covid-19, Advani and Joshi have health concerns because of their old age and pandemic. It is not known if they will be present in the court. The earlier deadline set by the Supreme Court for the special CBI court to pronounce verdict was August-end. It was later extended by a month.