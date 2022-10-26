Bad news, deal-seekers. Even cheap flights are expensive now
It’s a tough time to be a traveler on a budget. Even flying a low-cost airline is expensive in what executives call the new normal for airfares
Airline bosses have been downright giddy about travel demand on earnings calls this month. That means one thing for fliers: Hang on to your wallets.
The ravenous appetite for trips, a shortage of new jets and shifting travel patterns coming out of the pandemic mean high ticket prices and rising fees are likely to stick around. Budget travelers counting on their usual workarounds, such as frill-free airlines and off-peak dates, might be disappointed in the savings.
John Bender had hoped his wife could join him in Las Vegas for a freelance photography gig in early October, but the $900 round-trip ticket prices a month before the date were too steep for their budget. Mr. Bender, a 33-year-old Chicago sales manager, used frequent-flier points to buy his ticket. It was the first time his wife couldn’t attend to help out their fledgling business.
“It was just absolutely ridiculous," he says.
Airfares for future leisure travel were up nearly 43% in September from a year earlier and 0.8% from August, according to the consumer-price index. The airline industry’s trade group notes that ticket prices were still depressed in 2021 and says a more accurate comparison is with September 2019. On that basis, airfares in the CPI were up 8%.
Airlines are finding no shortage of passengers willing to pay up and expect the trend to continue despite economic warnings. Delta Air Lines Inc. mentioned strong travel demand 27 times on its Oct. 13 earnings call, with Chief Executive Ed Bastian saying the summer travel surge didn’t satiate passengers. Add in recovering business travel and it adds up to pricing power and record revenue for airlines.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. said September, typically a slower month after vacation season, was the third strongest month in its history. CEO Scott Kirby credits hybrid-work schedules that can make every weekend a long holiday weekend, allowing travelers to squeeze in extra trips or extend plans. The same traveler flexibility is expected to spread out travel demand throughout the year-end holidays, so don’t be surprised if your go-to travel delays are pricier than usual.
“This is not pent-up demand, it’s the new normal," Mr. Kirby says.
For Jaimie Nelson, the new normal means more competition, and higher prices, for tickets during traditionally off-peak periods.
Mrs. Nelson, who works in a dental office in Gilbert, Ariz., has been shopping for a plane ticket to Milan to join her husband, Wayne, an engineer, on a business trip a week after Thanksgiving. She says the cheapest round-trip ticket she’s found is about $900 before fees. She uses the Hopper app and it showed prices as low as $600 or so, but she couldn’t find those fares on her dates.
“It shouldn’t be, like, a really prime travel time," Mrs. Nelson says of the post-Thanksgiving week.
Budget travelers swear by Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant to save money. The most frugal among them trek to the airport to buy tickets (avoiding a quirky fee the discount airlines charge for online bookings) and bring nothing more than a small bag on board to avoid baggage fees.
For the rest of us, the calculus on flying no-frills airlines vs. big airlines such as American, United, Delta and Southwest might be changing.
Those $19 teaser fares aside, budget airlines have dramatically increased fares alongside soaring demand. Frontier and Spirit have also aggressively boosted baggage fees, with the fee sometimes double the $30 or $35 fees American, Delta and United charge each way. And that’s if you pay at the time of booking, since the budget carriers’ bag fees escalate from there.
Consider a round-trip ticket from Chicago to Phoenix for a weeklong break in mid-February. Spirit Airlines has an attractive $315 fare, which balloons to $425 or $432 if you bring one bag both ways. Frontier quoted $578 round-trip, plus another $100 or so for bags, bringing its total to $686 not counting other fees passengers might encounter. A round-trip ticket on Southwest, which allows two free checked bags and, like all the large airlines, doesn’t charge for carry-ons, is $465. (United is $590 for including a checked bag.) Spirit declined to comment.
The price of bags can double the price of a cheap ticket, or worse. Frontier is offering a $78 round-trip between Denver and Las Vegas in December, though you’ll pay an extra $113 to bring a standard carry-on.
Frontier collected a record $75 from a passenger in nonticket revenue including bag and seat fees between April and June, up 33% from the same period in 2019. Base fares were up 16% over the same period.
Frontier Senior Vice President Daniel Shurz said Frontier’s base fares haven’t risen as much as its bigger competitors’ and remain extremely low.
“Offering the lowest fare is the most democratizing thing we can do for air travel," he says.
Travelers tempted to save money by overstuffing the free personal item budget airlines allow might be in for a costly shock at the airport, at least on Frontier. For the past few months, the Denver-based airline has been aggressively checking the size of backpacks, shoulder bags and other “small" carry-ons, charging last minute carry-on bag fees of up to $99 on the spot for bags that fail the test.
“We haven’t changed any of our rules. We haven’t changed any of our bag sizes," Mr. Shurz says. “Fundamentally, it’s about fairness."