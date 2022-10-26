Bad news, deal-seekers. Even cheap flights are expensive now

Consider a round-trip ticket from Chicago to Phoenix for a weeklong break in mid-February. Spirit Airlines has an attractive $315 fare, which balloons to $425 or $432 if you bring one bag both ways. Frontier quoted $578 round-trip, plus another $100 or so for bags, bringing its total to $686 not counting other fees passengers might encounter. A round-trip ticket on Southwest, which allows two free checked bags and, like all the large airlines, doesn’t charge for carry-ons, is $465. (United is $590 for including a checked bag.) Spirit declined to comment.