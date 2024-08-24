Raj Thackeray called the Badalpur case unfortunate and urged for strict laws to prevent such incidents. He highlighted delays in justice and questioned political motives behind media coverage of women harassment cases.

Calling Badalpur case an unfortunate event, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that ‘these incidents will not stop unless a strict law is made’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thackeray said, “The Badalpur case is very unfortunate. Until a strict law is made, these incidents will not stop. How many years did it take for the accused of the Nirbhaya case in Delhi to be punished? What should be done if there is so much delay in a case? These incidents were happening even during the time of those who called for a bandh (Maha Vikas Aghadi). They are happening even today also. Incidents of women harassment are coming to light one after another in the media, is there any politics behind this? This is being done to defame the government as elections are near..."

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school, where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by an attendant last week. The protesters demanded strict punishment against the accused, who was arrested on August 17. The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Wednesday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government for doing "politics" over the incident.

"The government itself is doing politics in this (Badlapur incident). The biggest state where crime against children takes place is Maharashtra. 21,000 such incidents have happened in the state and the government is hiding them. On August 24 we called for Maharashtra Bandh," Patole told reporters.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam assured the people that the Maharashtra government condemned the incident and that the accused would be punished soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are here after the agitation that erupted yesterday...We are here to assure the people that our government stand in support of them and we condemn this incident... SIT has been formed to investigate the matter and we are also trying to get the accused punished as soon as possible," Nirupam said.