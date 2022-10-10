BAE, US in talks to restart M777 Howitzer production after Ukraine success5 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Potential resurrection of big gun shows how the war in Ukraine could reshape the global arms industry
Potential resurrection of big gun shows how the war in Ukraine could reshape the global arms industry
British arms maker BAE Systems PLC said it was considering restarting production of the M777 howitzer, as the big gun’s performance on Ukrainian battlefields revives interest in the weapon.