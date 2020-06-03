Balance of power in Rajya Sabha slowly shifting in favour of NDA

Senior Congress leaders said while the Upper House election reflects the strength of state assemblies, they are hopeful that the Opposition will gradually improve its position. “It is a fact that Congress is not in power in many states and so we have naturally seen reduced numbers in Rajya Sabha over the last few years. But our position is improving as we have won in Rajasthan, and our allies in other states are also gaining in strength," a senior Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress said, requesting anonymity.