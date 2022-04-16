Ballygunge by-poll: TMC's Babul Supriyo confident of winning election

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I'm confident. The 41 per cent voters turnout here rubbished the opposition's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this huge? West Bengal is with Didi and TMC', said Babul Supriyo.
Babul Supriyo ,TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal has exuded confidence and said that Trinamool Congress will win the by-elections in the state. He said that the people are with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
"I'm confident. The 41 per cent voters turnout here rubbished the opposition's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this huge? West Bengal is with Didi and TMC", said Babul Supriyo.
The by-polls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.
Speaking on the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll, Supriyo said, "Asansol has given me much love and I will always appreciate it. Shatrughan Sinha's victory is also certain. Before reaching the final phase of the result every moment is interesting and let's enjoy the journey."
The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly seat bypolls is underway in West Bengal on Saturday.
Voting for the bypolls was held on April 12. Trinamool Congress has fielded former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Agnimitra Paul from the Asansol constituency for the bypoll.
For the Ballygunge Assembly by-poll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate. Former Union minister Babul Supriyo is also in the fray from the TMC.
