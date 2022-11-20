Home / Politics / News /  The big, fat wedding is back in business

It’s bonanza time for the wedding industry. With the pandemic-related restrictions firmly behind us, big fat weddings are taking off with gusto. Over 3 million weddings are expected to be solemnized this season, if an estimate by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anything to go by. A wedding in India—seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event and often mounted on grand scale—is a mammoth and serious business. With festivities lasting several days, Marriage Inc. involves multiple sectors and industries at play. Mint looks at what the hype is about.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
