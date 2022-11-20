Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Politics / News /  The big, fat wedding is back in business

The big, fat wedding is back in business

1 min read . 08:52 AM ISTNandita Venkatesan, Shuja Asrar
Photo: Mint

A wedding in India — seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event and often mounted on grand scale — is a mammoth and serious business

It’s bonanza time for the wedding industry. With the pandemic-related restrictions firmly behind us, big fat weddings are taking off with gusto. Over 3 million weddings are expected to be solemnized this season, if an estimate by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anything to go by. A wedding in India—seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event and often mounted on grand scale—is a mammoth and serious business. With festivities lasting several days, Marriage Inc. involves multiple sectors and industries at play. Mint looks at what the hype is about.

It’s bonanza time for the wedding industry. With the pandemic-related restrictions firmly behind us, big fat weddings are taking off with gusto. Over 3 million weddings are expected to be solemnized this season, if an estimate by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anything to go by. A wedding in India—seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event and often mounted on grand scale—is a mammoth and serious business. With festivities lasting several days, Marriage Inc. involves multiple sectors and industries at play. Mint looks at what the hype is about.

You might also like 

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Subscribe Now

You might also like 

First-ever carbon-neutral World Cup? Here's a fact check

Revealed: what hides beneath UPI transaction data 

Don't expect tax sops in next budget

View Full Image
A universal truth
Click on the image to enlarge

Elsewhere in Mint

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In Opinion, Manu Joseph tells how hypermorality nearly brought Twitter Inc to ruin. Jayati Ghosh delivers a message to the adults in the room of global macro policy. Rajrishi Singhal says India is likely to push the G20 envelope. Long Story profiles the Indian ‘team' at the Qatar World Cup.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nandita Venkatesan

Nandita Venkatesan is a data journalist at Mint, and has a keen interest in understanding the usefulness of data in driving sound public discourse and informing policymaking. She has over four years of experience across journalism and health research. She previously worked with the Economic Times, Mumbai, and the Vaccine Confidence Project in the UK. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Nandita also pursued a masters’ in public policy from University of Oxford as Chevening-Weidenfeld Hoffmann scholar.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP