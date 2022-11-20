The big, fat wedding is back in business

It’s bonanza time for the wedding industry. With the pandemic-related restrictions firmly behind us, big fat weddings are taking off with gusto. Over 3 million weddings are expected to be solemnized this season, if an estimate by traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is anything to go by. A wedding in India—seen as a once-in-a-lifetime event and often mounted on grand scale—is a mammoth and serious business. With festivities lasting several days, Marriage Inc. involves multiple sectors and industries at play. Mint looks at what the hype is about.