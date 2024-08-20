Bangladesh: After 17 years, tax officials to unfreeze ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s bank accounts

In a landmark decision, Bangladesh's tax authorities have instructed banks to unfreeze the bank accounts of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, 17 years after they were blocked. This follows after Sheikh Hasina was ousted 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal (with inputs from PTI)
Published20 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia waves at a rally organised by the BNP and its allies in Dhaka on September 27, 2011.
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia waves at a rally organised by the BNP and its allies in Dhaka on September 27, 2011. (AFP)

Dhaka, Aug 20 (PTI) Tax authorities in Bangladesh have decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, 17 years after they were blocked.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Monday instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP Chairperson Zia, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson, who has been elected Bangladesh's prime minister twice since 1990.

Also Read | Out of Bangladesh fire, Indian students find themselves in the frying pan

The decision was based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR.

Since then, her accounts have remained blocked. The BNP has on several occasions demanded that they be unfrozen.

Later, she was allowed to withdraw a certain amount of money every month from Rupali Bank’s Shaheed Moinul Road branch of Dhaka Cantonment for running regular expenses.

Also Read | Can India capitalize on ’Bangladesh Plus One’?

The then caretaker government also blocked Sheikh Hasina's bank accounts but they were unfreezed after she became prime minister.

The latest move comes after a mass uprising toppled Hasina, a long-time rival of Khaleda, on August 5, ending the Bangladesh Awami League's 15-year rule. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8.

Zia, 79, was released from jail after Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5. Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.

‘No tax related issues pending’

The NBR said they received an application from Khaleda's lawyer on Sunday seeking to unfreeze the accounts.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Yunus calls PM Modi, ’assures safety of Hindus and minorities’

"As there are no tax-related issues pending investigation relating to her, we have advised banks to unlock all her accounts. We have asked them to take immediate action and provide a compliance report," the official was quoted as saying.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 03:43 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsBangladesh: After 17 years, tax officials to unfreeze ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s bank accounts

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:43 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:41 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.60
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.92%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:40 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.15
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.63 (9.15%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    573.00
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    41.65 (7.84%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.40
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.9 (7.78%)

    KEI Industries

    4,700.00
    03:29 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    332.5 (7.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue