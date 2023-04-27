Bangladesh army chief arrives on a 3-day visit to India

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday to bolster bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

“During the visit, he is meeting India’s senior military and civilian leadership where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-Bangladesh defence relations," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Gen Ahmed begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the Raisina Hills.

“The Army Chiefs discussed various issues pertaining to enhancing and strengthening interoperability, training, anti-terrorism collaboration and overall bilateral cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations," it added.

General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed later called on General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Defence Secretary and the Foreign Secretary.

He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing ecosystem by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of service chiefs, conduct of the inaugural annual defence dialogues by the defence secretaries, tri-services and service-specific staff talks.