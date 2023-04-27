Bangladesh army chief arrives on a 3-day visit to India

Bangladesh army chief arrives on a 3-day visit to India1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:37 PM IST
India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of service chiefs, conduct of the inaugural annual defence dialogues by the defence secretaries, tri-services and service-specific staff talks
New Delhi: Bangladesh’s army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday to bolster bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.
