Bangladesh army chief arrives on a 3-day visit to India

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST

Gen Ahmed begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. (Photo: PIB)

India and Bangladesh share the historical legacy of cooperation and support during the Liberation War of 1971. The active engagement on the defence side includes high-level exchanges at the level of service chiefs, conduct of the inaugural annual defence dialogues by the defence secretaries, tri-services and service-specific staff talks