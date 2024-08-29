Young officers in Bangladesh’s army persuaded chiefs to back protesters
Syed Zain Al-Mahmood , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM IST
SummaryA younger generation of officers played a crucial role in persuading the top rungs of the country’s army to pull its support for the government.
DHAKA, Bangladesh—As murmurs of discontent rippled through Bangladesh’s army after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina deployed troops to help subdue intensifying protests, the country’s new army chief convened an internal town hall.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less